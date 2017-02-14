SOCIETY

Former President Obama tweets romantic Valentine's Day message to wife

Former President Barack Obama is seen standing next to former First Lady Michelle Obama in this undated image. (@BarackObama/Twitter)

The Obama's expressed love for each other on Valentine's Day by leaving messages on Twitter.

Former President Obama tweeted a photo with a message to his wife saying: Happy Valentine's Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."


And the former First Lady responded with a tweet saying: "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama."
