Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.

RELATED: SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people

He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.

It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.

It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.

Click here for more stories about acts of kindness.
