FEEL GOOD

PHOTOS: Woman's act of kindness towards blind Chicago Cubs fan goes viral

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A woman is being praised for hailing a cab for a blind Chicago Cubs fan. (Ryan Hamilton&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
CHICAGO --
A woman's act of kindness after a Chicago Cubs game is going viral for all the right reasons.

RELATED: 98-year-old veteran turns $1,000 stock to $2M, donates all to wildlife refuge

Witness Ryan Hamilton was on a rooftop near Wrigley Field on Saturday when he noticed a blind man trying to hail a cab for several minutes without success.

As he continued to watch, a stranger walked up and asked the man if needed help. Hamilton said the young woman stood and waited with him until one pulled up.


As it all unfolded, Hamilton snapped a few photos and shared the sweet story on Facebook to "give her a shout-out."

"Awesome to see such kindness in a world that the media portrays so much hate in," Hamilton wrote on Facebook. "Share freely in hopes that her kindness spreads."

Since Saturday, Hamilton's post has been shared more than 2,100 times.

Click here for more heartwarming stories and videos!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyact of kindnesssocietyChicago Cubsdisability issuesfeel goodu.s. & worldsportsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
98-year-old veteran donates $2 million to wildlife refuge
More feel good
SOCIETY
San Francisco's LGBT community celebrates Gilbert Baker
VIDEO: LAPD officer shows off serious salsa skills
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
More Society
Top Stories
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Trial begins for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
Woman charged for allegedly putting meth in toddler's mouth in Berkeley
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Show More
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
Reports of aggressive coyotes prompt San Francisco trail closures
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
More Photos