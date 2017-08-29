3-year-old Louie from Mississippi is making a big splash online with photos of himself dressed like the tiny twin of Stephen King's killer clown, Pennywise.
The terrifying transformation comes courtesy of Louie's talented older brother, 17-year-old Eagan.
The creative teenager used his makeup and photography skills to turn the toddler into the star of the movie, and many nightmares, "IT." The only thing enhanced by Photoshop is Louie's forehead.
Mom, Brooke Tilghman, says she knows it's alarming, but her focus is on Eagan's artistic ability.
She also says Louie loves clowns and wasn't scared at all.
The creepy, cute sibling photoshoot has since gone wildly viral, racking up almost 100,000 shares so far.
To check out some more of Eagan and Louie's movie makeover photos: click here.
And click here for more stories and videos about clowns.