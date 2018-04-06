  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

World Health Day 2018: Five reasons to be physically active

EMBED </>More Videos

Five reasons to be physically active according to the World Health Organization. (Shutterstock)

There are many benefits to physical activity and exercise, including a reduced risk of disease and better mental health.

Globally, around 23 percent of adults and 81 percent of adolescents are not active enough, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has marked World Health Day every year on April 7 since 1950 with an emphasis on a different medical condition each year. The theme of World Health Day 2018 is universal health coverage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthexerciseworld health organizationsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthy
SOCIETY
North Bay preparations underway ahead of 'Atmospheric River'
Consumer Reports: How to digitize your old pictures and video
Artist creates characters from crayons
Pastor remembers Dr. King's SF sermon
More Society
Top Stories
People in the Santa Cruz Mountains prepare for heavy rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River has arrived
Officials: Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police
Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
Search continues for man who threatened to shoot people in SF
Heroic Uber driver drives YouTube employees to safety during shooting
Show More
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
Bay Area volunteers hatch high-tech plan to save North African ostrich
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
Police chief credits residents for zero homicides in Richmond
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
More News