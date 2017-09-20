GOOD NEWS

Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash

A teenager from Sacramento who found a wallet full of cash and credit cards didn't think twice about doing the right thing. (WPVI)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A teenager from Sacramento who found a wallet full of cash and credit cards didn't think twice about doing the right thing.

Tyler Opdyke found the money while he was passing Melissa Vang's house.

Her husband had dropped the wallet on the way to his car. It was filled with $1,500 cash, meant for a shopping trip.

However, Tyler didn't take a dime. And when no one answered the door, he left the money under the mat. "I just really thought what would I want someone to do. I thought of the house, the family that lived there," he said.

The video of Opdyke's good deed has gone viral.

He was later given a $150 reward.

