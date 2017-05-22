SFPD helps rescue baby sea lion along Great Highway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A baby sea lion was spotted on the lower Great Highway in San Francisco on Monday.
San Francisco police and the Marine Mammal Center responded and helped get the sea lion home safely.
BIG thank you @SFPDTaraval for helping to save this wayward sea lion! 😀 https://t.co/anV7Zg45re— Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) May 22, 2017
If you find a seal pup on the beach and think s/he is abandoned, please keep your distance and call us at 415-289-SEAL pic.twitter.com/qJyXv2x5KQ— Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) March 25, 2017
Baby seal spotted on Lower Great Hwy/Pacheco St @sfpdtaraval and Marine Mammal Center @TMMC responded to help get the seal home #sfpd pic.twitter.com/sR4X7EKNEO— SFPD Taraval Station (@SFPDTaraval) May 22, 2017