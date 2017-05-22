ANIMAL RESCUE

SFPD helps rescue baby sea lion along Great Highway

Police officers help rescue a baby seal along the Great Highway in San Francisco on Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo by SFPDTaraval/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A baby sea lion was spotted on the lower Great Highway in San Francisco on Monday.

San Francisco police and the Marine Mammal Center responded and helped get the sea lion home safely.
