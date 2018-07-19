SFPD

San Francisco Police Department joins epic Lip Sync Challenge

Police departments across the country are taking part in the latest lip sync challenge and now San Francisco police are getting in on the action.

SFPD shared a video on YouTube. It shows officers fanned out across the city singing some of their favorite songs.

The epic lip sync mashup features "When The Lights Go Down" by Journey and "Happy" by Pharrell Williams. Officers also do their best interpretations of "Blow The Whistle" by Too $hort and "Sunshine in my Pocket" by Justin Timberlake.

The three-minute video even shows former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown getting on the fun.
