Mark Harris has traveled to North Korea 10 times since 2005, making the trips as a tourist and as a photojournalist.The Southern Californian's trips were guided by North Korea officials, but he managed to capture a unique glimpse into everyday life of the country.To hear Harris talk about his work and comment on current U.S.-North Korea relations, watch the video above.