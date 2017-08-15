NORTH KOREA

SoCal photographer's work shows everyday life in North Korea

Photographer Mark Harris has captured a unique glimpse of life in North Korea in 10 trips he has made to the country since 2005.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Mark Harris has traveled to North Korea 10 times since 2005, making the trips as a tourist and as a photojournalist.

RELATED: ABC News exclusive: Inside look at North Korea

The Southern Californian's trips were guided by North Korea officials, but he managed to capture a unique glimpse into everyday life of the country.

To hear Harris talk about his work and comment on current U.S.-North Korea relations, watch the video above.

Click here to see the portfolio of North Korea pictures on his website.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on North Korea.
