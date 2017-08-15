LOS ANGELES --Mark Harris has traveled to North Korea 10 times since 2005, making the trips as a tourist and as a photojournalist.
The Southern Californian's trips were guided by North Korea officials, but he managed to capture a unique glimpse into everyday life of the country.
