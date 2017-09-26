ABC7 ORIGINALS

Statue honoring WWII 'comfort women' unveiled in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Comfort, for whom? Even the backers of San Francisco's newest monument hate the its name. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It appears simple enough. A new statue has gone up at St. Mary's Square in San Francisco. It depicts three girls looking upwards and an older woman standing nearby.

But this statue has been the focal point of criticism from some Japanese leaders. It depicts "comfort women" who were forced into military brothels to have sex with Japanese soldiers during World War II.

RELATED: 'Comfort women' agreement draws criticism from Bay Area group

Erecting the statue is also threatening San Francisco's sister city relationship with Osaka, Japan. Days after the statue was installed, Osaka officials said it was based on "mistaken history" and said it could affect relations between the U.S. and Japan.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

The statue was unveiled at a ceremony on September 22, but it won't be accessible to the public just yet. It currently sits on private property that will become part of St. Mary's Square in a few weeks. We will update you when that happens.

RELATED: 'Comfort women' to get $8 million in support fund from Japan

Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhistorysex abusesex traffickingWorld War IIu.s. & worldjapanstatueabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Comfort women' agreement draws criticism from Bay Area group
'Comfort women' to get $8 million in support fund from Japan
SF Supes vote to create memorial for WWII 'comfort women'
Former WWII 'comfort woman' honored in SF
ABC7 ORIGINALS
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
THEN AND NOW: Andre Ward's journey from Bay Area kid to undefeated boxing legend
SF Civic Center transformed into yarn zoo
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
More abc7 originals
SOCIETY
Report: alarming number of homeless youth in the South Bay
Girl sings 'You are my Sunshine' to grandmother
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance together
More Society
Top Stories
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
SFPD officer stabbed at SFO
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
Show More
School district retiree health benefits could cost Californians
First responder receives free car for Harvey actions
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
More News
Top Video
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
More Video