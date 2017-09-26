Statue honoring WWII 'comfort women' unveiled in San Francisco

It appears simple enough. A new statue has gone up at St. Mary's Square in San Francisco. It depicts three girls looking upwards and an older woman standing nearby.But this statue has been the focal point of criticism from some Japanese leaders. It depicts "comfort women" who were forced into military brothels to have sex with Japanese soldiers during World War II.Erecting the statue is also threatening San Francisco's sister city relationship with Osaka, Japan. Days after the statue was installed, Osaka officials said it was based on "mistaken history" and said it could affect relations between the U.S. and Japan.Watch the video in the player above to learn more.The statue was unveiled at a ceremony on September 22, but it won't be accessible to the public just yet. It currently sits on private property that will become part of St. Mary's Square in a few weeks. We will update you when that happens.