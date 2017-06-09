SOCIETY

Summer of Love comes to life in San Rafael on trippy Rolls Royce

The Summer of Love tribute Rolls Royce appears in San Rafael, Calif. on June 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
It's not your typical hippie car -- A San Rafael woman has created a colorful tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

RELATED: Sausalito Foundation throws 'Summer of Love' shindig to save legendary Varda mural

Donna Ewald Huggins showed ABC7 News her Rolls Royce, which she decorated with mementos from that era.

There are original posters from legendary concerts and thousands of flowers.

Huggins was only 13 during the Summer of Love, but she went to many concerts and got more than 100 autographs from iconic artists.

"You could go backstage and say, "I really would like to get Jimmi Hendrix' autgraph,' and the fellow said, 'Go ahead, he's up on the roof of Winterland. Go talk to him. He's up in the study. Go ahead.' Nobody stopped you from doing anything."

Huggins plans to keep the car as a rolling tribute to the Summer of Love for many years.

If you want to see it in person, the car will be on exhibit Saturday during the Magic Mountain Music Festival at Mount Tam State Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycarart carspublic artwhere you livebay areabay area eventsSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sausalito Foundation throws shindig to save legendary Varda mural
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in Monterey
Original Jackson Pollock painting found in Arizona garage
Baby hippo reunited with mom
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
More Society
Top Stories
It's do-or-die for Cavs in Game 4 against Warriors
Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library
ESPN: Warriors, other NBA teams fueled by PB&J
Passionate Warriors fans show off blue and gold dubs dream home
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in Monterey
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Cavs fans just hoping to avoid sweep by Warriors in NBA Finals
Show More
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
Derick Almena's wife, attorneys speak after Ghost Ship fire arrests
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
More Photos