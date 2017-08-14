SOCIETY

Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally

EMBED </>More Videos

Citing safety concerns, Texas A&M has canceled a planned white nationalist rally. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --
Officials at Texas A&M Unversity have canceled a white nationalist rally scheduled for Sept. 11 over safety concerns.

RELATED: A timeline of events in Charlottesville Virginia

The university said no on-campus organization agreed to sponsor the event, which was required after a policy change in 2016.

"With no university facilities afforded him, he chose instead to plan his event outdoors for September 11 at Rudder Plaza, in the middle of campus, during a school day, with a notification to the media under the headline 'Today Charlottesville, Tomorrow Texas A&M," the school said in a statement.

"Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus. Additionally, the daylong event would provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement (both bus system and pedestrian)," the statement continued.

The school reiterated its support for first amendment rights.

RELATED: Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Organizer Preston Wiginton said he was "highly disappointed" by the cancellation.

"Free speech means nothing in America right now. If you're white, you cannot express yourself," he said.

Wiginton said the event will protest the "the liberal agenda of white guilt and white genocide that is taught at most all universities in America."

RELATED: Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville

Wiginton was responsible for an event last December featuring controversial speaker Richard Spencer, who is scheduled to return again for September's event.

Related Topics:
societyracismtexas a&m universitytexas newsprotestblack lives matterwhite supremacistsnazisstudentscollege studentTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in white nationalist rally
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
SOCIETY
Bay Area woman describes violence at Virginia rally
World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at age 113
Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in white nationalist rally
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
More Society
Top Stories
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Bay Area woman describes violence at Virginia rally
Consumer Reports on dangers of laundry pods
California officials warn of spike in valley fever cases
Man who allegedly shot at CHP in Lake County captured
World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at age 113
Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in white nationalist rally
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Show More
Police investigate I-880 shooting in San Leandro that left 1 in critical
1 dead, 7 injured after car plows into pizzeria near Paris
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Lawyer of teen who livestreamed deadly crash says blown tire caused wreck
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in SF after concert
More News
Top Video
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Consumer Reports on dangers of laundry pods
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
More Video