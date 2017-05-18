Happy to be alive: Suicide attempts on the #GoldenGateBridge. Two survivors want to share their powerful message. TONIGHT at 11pm.#abc7now pic.twitter.com/1DahFQt7Md — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) May 19, 2017

Tonight, meet two men with an incredible connection. They jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, and survived. Both say the moment their fingers left the railing, they felt instant regret."I just vaulted over feet first I just vaulted over and I realized at that moment at that moment I realized this is the stupidest thing I ever could have done," said one man.Another added, "As I fell, all I wanted to do was reach back to the rail, but it was gone."