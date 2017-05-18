GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

TONIGHT AT 11: Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'

(KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight, meet two men with an incredible connection. They jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, and survived. Both say the moment their fingers left the railing, they felt instant regret.

"I just vaulted over feet first I just vaulted over and I realized at that moment at that moment I realized this is the stupidest thing I ever could have done," said one man.

Another added, "As I fell, all I wanted to do was reach back to the rail, but it was gone."

TONIGHT at 11 on ABC7 News, Natasha Zouves has their story of mistakes, survival, and second chances.

Related Topics:
societygolden gate bridgesuicidesurvivor storySan FranciscoGolden Gate BridgeMarinSausalito
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ceremony marks Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier work
Golden Gate Bridge district hopes texting will help reduce teen suicides
Officials approve steel net on Golden Gate Bridge to prevent suicides
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Security stepped up on GG Bridge after climbing stunt
Whales spotted swimming under SF's Golden Gate Bridge
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
More golden gate bridge
SOCIETY
Concord WWII survivor speaks about West Loch explosion
Massive sculpture of Venus debuts in SF
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson's All-NBA team snub: 'I think it's pretty crazy'
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
7 on Your Side helps family with Nintendo Switch delivery
Show More
2 sentenced in hate crime attack on Richmond Sikh man
Richard Branson talks Virgin Sport, works out in SF
Massive sculpture of Venus debuts in SF
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Consumer Reports: Tips on talking about money with family
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos