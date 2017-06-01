After nearly two weeks of voting, the Golden Gate Audubon Society announced two osprey chicks born in Richmond have been named Whirley and Rivet.Their nest is located at the Rosie the Riveter National Park in Richmond.The names were chosen during an online vote.Whirley, Windy, Pride, Purpose, Victory, Oakey, Rivet, Ohlone, Brooks and Angel were among 300 names that were submitted for consideration. "It was really fun to see that people are attached to these birds and they seem to want to give them names that reflect the history and geography of the area," Golden Gate Audubon Society executive director Cindy Margulis said.Whirley reflects the name of the crane, the Whirley Crane, where the ospreys are nesting and Rivet was chosen because of "Rosie the Riveter," a mascot for women who worked in the area factories during World War II.The chicks were born to father Richmond and mother Rosie on May 12 and 14 atop the Whirley Crane, a decommissioned World War II maritime crane on the Richmond shoreline.They will spend 50 to 55 days in the nest before they learn to fly, according to Golden Gate Audubon officials.Richmond and Rosie are taking turns feeding, attending and protecting the chicks from predators such as ravens and eagles.Predators, exposure and lack of food are the biggest threats to the survival of the chicks.