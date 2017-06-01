BIRDS

Two osprey chicks born at Richmond's Rosie the Riveter National Park named

EMBED </>More Videos

After nearly two weeks of voting, the Golden Gate Audubon Society announced two osprey chicks born in Richmond have been named Whirley and Rivet. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
After nearly two weeks of voting, the Golden Gate Audubon Society announced two osprey chicks born in Richmond have been named Whirley and Rivet.

Their nest is located at the Rosie the Riveter National Park in Richmond.

The names were chosen during an online vote.

Whirley, Windy, Pride, Purpose, Victory, Oakey, Rivet, Ohlone, Brooks and Angel were among 300 names that were submitted for consideration. "It was really fun to see that people are attached to these birds and they seem to want to give them names that reflect the history and geography of the area," Golden Gate Audubon Society executive director Cindy Margulis said.

Whirley reflects the name of the crane, the Whirley Crane, where the ospreys are nesting and Rivet was chosen because of "Rosie the Riveter," a mascot for women who worked in the area factories during World War II.

The chicks were born to father Richmond and mother Rosie on May 12 and 14 atop the Whirley Crane, a decommissioned World War II maritime crane on the Richmond shoreline.

They will spend 50 to 55 days in the nest before they learn to fly, according to Golden Gate Audubon officials.

Richmond and Rosie are taking turns feeding, attending and protecting the chicks from predators such as ravens and eagles.

Predators, exposure and lack of food are the biggest threats to the survival of the chicks.

Click here to watch the live stream.

Click here for more stories about birds.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirdsbuzzworthybaby animalscute animalsdistractionRichmond
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Deadline nears to vote on names for 2 osprey chicks born in Richmond
Contest launched to name osprey chicks in Richmond
LIVE CAM: Second osprey chick hatches in Richmond
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
BIRDS
Deadline nears to vote on names for 2 osprey chicks born in Richmond
Contest launched to name osprey chicks in Richmond
LIVE CAM: Second osprey chick hatches in Richmond
Man arrested for smuggling Songbirds into U.S.
More birds
SOCIETY
Superheroes scale hospital walls to bring joy to kids
Hayward police track down boy who ran away after bad haircut
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Google releases list of America's most misspelled words
More Society
Top Stories
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
Warriors fan says lucky toaster responsible for last 28 games
Warriors face off against rival Cavaliers on ABC7
Game on! Warriors leading the Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Three Bay Area Planned Parenthood centers closing
Bay Area Weekend Events: Beer Camp, Corgi ice cream social
Trump announces plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord
Show More
Economists say more housing may be key to growth in South Bay
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Martinez
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
More News
Top Video
Three Bay Area Planned Parenthood centers closing
Warriors fan says lucky toaster responsible for last 28 games
Bay Area Weekend Events: Beer Camp, Corgi ice cream social
Trump announces plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord
More Video