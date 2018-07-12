SOCIETY

Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
Video of a black man being singled out for interrogation at an Indianapolis apartment swimming pool has gone viral.

It's the latest video in the past several weeks of black people being questioned about whether or not they belong at a swimming pool.

In this latest incident, 23-year-old Shayne Holland is being questioned by a female police officer at the River Crossing at Keystone Apartments while sitting on a pool lounger.

RELATED: Permit Patty who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business

He said his property manager, who he knows well, was called over to discuss the problem but he was still asked to leave the pool area.

He recorded the incident and shared it on his Twitter page.

Holland, who shows his apartment key to the officer and manager, is heard asking, "Why do I have to leave my pool?"

The company that manages the apartments told the Indianapolis Star newspaper that the apartment manager has been put on leave in the wake of the video.

For more recent viral videos, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingu.s. & worldswimmingpoolracismviral videocaught on videoIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WHOOPS: Man records couple's entire proposal in selfie mode
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
CUTE PHOTOS: Meghan, Harry's first overseas trip
Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Union City officials try to rescue man stuck in cement mixer
Hundreds show up for Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day deal in San Jose
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
American Canyon pays tribute to beloved man who dedicated life to military
Mayor Breed says she'll be 'aggressive' in cleaning SF streets
Reward offered to catch whoever wounded Oakland boy hit by bullet fragments
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto
Show More
Brawl breaks out at waterpark over alleged use of racial slurs
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance in Sacramento
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
More colleges dropping SAT requirements, but Bay Area students still taking test prep classes
More News