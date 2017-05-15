SOCIETY

Walnut Creek Aquanuts win gold at competition in Chile

We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to the Walnut Creek Aquanuts! The 10-and-under girls synchronized swim team cleaned house at an international open competition in Chile.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to the Walnut Creek Aquanuts! The 10-and-under girls synchronized swim team cleaned house at an international open competition in Chile.

The girls did not win a gold medal, they won two of them! And they picked up a silver medal.

The team is also putting on a show this Saturday - it's a fundraiser with drinks, dinner and a silent auction.

