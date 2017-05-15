Walnut Creek Aquanuts win gold at competition in Chile

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to the Walnut Creek Aquanuts! The 10-and-under girls synchronized swim team cleaned house at an international open competition in Chile.
The girls did not win a gold medal, they won two of them! And they picked up a silver medal.
The team is also putting on a show this Saturday - it's a fundraiser with drinks, dinner and a silent auction.
When you see something good, record a video or take a pic and let us know! Fill out the form below to tell us who you think deserves a shout-out. We'll show them some love every way we can; on TV, on social media and right here on our website. Like we always say, better days start with ABC7 Mornings.