Water issues delay opening of gondola, restaurant at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A glitch has delayed the grand opening of the new gondola and restaurant at the Oakland Zoo, which was slated to open Monday.
The zoo says it's working with the city to resolve an issue with the water-pressure system at the new Landing Café.
The only way to get to the restaurant is by gondola ride.
The city is due to inspect and test the water pressure on Thursday, which is the earliest the gondola could open.
Our media partner, The Mercury News, says the eight-person electric gondolas will take passengers to the visitor center and a new floor-to-ceiling glass-walled restaurant, which has views of San Francisco Bay.
It's part of the first phase of the zoo's $70 million California Trail expansion that will double the size of the complex to about 100 acres. It is scheduled to open next summer.