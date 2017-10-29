  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
RACISM

Worker's black face costume leaves East Bay man offended

EMBED </>More Videos

An East Bay man says he was offended by an employee's black painted face as a Halloween costume at a Staples store. (Courtesy: Harrold Leffall)

by Lonni Rivera
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay man says he was offended by an employee's black painted face as a Halloween costume at a Staples store.

Harrold Leffall stopped by the Staples in Pleasant Hill Friday to purchase a cash register. When he questioned an employee about the registers, he was shocked to see her face which was covered in black paint.

"I said, 'ma'am, where are the cash registers?' Then she turned around and I saw this white lady in black face and I kind of froze," Harrold Leffall said.

He then questioned another store employee about it. "I said the lady over there is in black face, and as a black man I am very offended and I think that's very inappropriate." He says the other employee replied, "she said it was a sharpie costume, and I said sharpie or no sharpie as a black man to see a white person in black face is very offensive."

Black face is a form of theatrical make up used by white performers to portray black people in the 1800's up until the Civil Rights Movement.

"The nervous giggle in the store I felt like it was making fun of African- Americans," said Leffall.

He left the Staples frustrated and sat in his car for a few minutes. But, he couldn't leave. Then he went back in the store to speak to the store manager.

He questioned the manager about it who then told him," I know what happened, and they have already told me," Leffall then replied, "what made you think that was ok?"

The Public relations staff for Staples and HP says the employee in the photograph works for a third party company called Marketsource which contracts for HP at some retail stores.

Staples issued this statement saying, "A representative from HP who was in one of our stores wore a costume for Halloween that they intended to have represent an office product, but didn't realize it could be considered offensive to some of our customers. While it was unintentional, it was still inappropriate and once this was raised to the representative, they immediately removed the costume. Staples apologizes to any customers that may have viewed a photo of the associate on social media. We respect diversity and try to foster a sense of diversity and inclusion in our stores, as well as provide an atmosphere in which all customers feel comfortable."

Leffall says he's not buying that apology. He also doesn't plan to shop there anymore.

"A company that doesn't have a level of sensitivity to a struggle of a people that is a large part of their customer base is not a company that I am going to support," said Leffall.

The woman is no longer working at that store. Her company's HR Team is investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyracismshoppingconsumerAfrican Americansblack historyPleasant Hill
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RACISM
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
A's player who kneeled during anthem says he was refused service at Alabama restaurant
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Former 49er Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners
More racism
SOCIETY
ABC7 Stars: Nonprofit founder works to inspire Bay Area youth
Alameda house sports political Halloween decorations
Find your way out of these Bay Area Halloween mazes
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
More Society
Top Stories
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Man stabbed near San Francisco BART station
Santa Rosa holds day of remembrance for fire victims
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Bay Area beachgoers warned of sneaker waves for the weekend
On target of Russia probe's 1st charges, 'if you're the person, you know': Christie
House Intelligence Committee and Fusion GPS reach settlement over bank records
Show More
Top House Intel member 'can't comment' if Trump under investigation in Russia probe
1 person killed in house fire in San Francisco
Number of Bay Area homes priced under $500K falling
One arrested as cops tightly control white nationalist rally
North Bay nurse's match program helps families affected by fires
More News
Top Video
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Santa Rosa holds day of remembrance for fire victims
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
Bay Area beachgoers warned of sneaker waves for the weekend
More Video