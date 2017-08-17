Spanish police confirm 4 terror suspects near Barcelona to prevent 2nd attack

Emergency workers stand on a blocked street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP)

SPAIN --
Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona.

Police tweeted that they "have shot down the perpetrators" in response to a terrorist attack.

Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.
