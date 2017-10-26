SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers and police unions to sign pledge calling for bump stock ban

The 49ers are getting involved in gun control. The team is pushing for laws that would ban bump stocks, that's the add-on police say the Las Vegas shooter used to kill 58 people. (Rick Bowmer)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers are getting involved in gun control. The team is pushing for laws that would ban bump stocks, that's the add-on police say the Las Vegas shooter used to kill 58 people.

The pledge will be signed later today by the 49ers and law enforcement unions. The union leaders say the 49ers CEO Jed York approached them to have this conversation.

The 49ers and police officers have been at odds ever since several players, including Colin Kaepernick, starting taking a knee last season during the national anthem to protest police brutality. The 49ers and unions from San Jose, Oakland, Los Angeles, New York and others from across the nation say they want to create a more understanding and safer America.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooting by the numbers

The pledge includes four issues, including working with lawmakers to ban armor-piercing bullets devices like "bump stocks, like the one used in Las Vegas, that allow the conversion of semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons. Advocate for more mental health services. Partner with pro-sports teams, corporations and community organizations and churches to promote and distribute public service announcements designed to improve police and community relations. And to engage in a constructive dialogue around issues critical to improving the health and welfare of all our residents."

The pledge signing is scheduled to take place at 11:45 this morning.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the 49ers.

