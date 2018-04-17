SPORTS
A's cut Trayce Thompson, brother of NBA All-Star Klay Thompson

The Oakland Athletics have cut outfielder Trayce Thompson, the brother ofGolden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

Thompson, in his fourth major league season, was claimed by Oakland just 12 days after he was waived by the New York Yankees. But he had just two pinch-hit appearances and one start at center field since joining the A's on April 5, going 1-for-7 in three games.

The move made room for the team to promote starting pitcher Trevor Cahill, who will start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson was also waived by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first week of the season before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees.

Thompson, 27, has a .232 batting average, 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 414 at-bats over three-plus major league seasons with the White Sox (2015), Dodgers (2016-17) and A's (2018). He hit .122 for the Dodgers with one home run and two RBIs last season.

Thompson could go down to the A's Triple-A Nashville farm club if he clears waivers.

Klay Thompson, 28, has played his entire seven-season NBA career with the Golden State Warriors and is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.
