A's say former owner Ken Hofmann has died at 95

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former Oakland Athletics owner Ken Hofmann has died. He was 95.

The team announced Monday that Hofmann died Sunday night. No other details were provided.

Hofmann and Steve Schott bought the A's in late 1995 and owned the franchise for 10 years. Oakland won the AL West in 2000, '02 and '03 during their ownership tenure.

Said A's president Dave Kaval: "The Oakland A's are deeply saddened by the news of Ken Hofmann's passing. He will be remembered for his commitment to our community and his passion for the A's. His contributions to our organization are still felt today."

Hofmann is survived by his wife, Jean, and their two daughters.
