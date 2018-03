Athletics' Jharel Cotton has Tommy John surgery

PHOENIX -- Oakland right-hander Jharel Cotton has had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament his pitching elbow.The Athletics say Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated Wednesday at Arlington, Texas. Cotton is to remain in Arlington until Saturday.Cotton was 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in four spring training appearances. The 26-year-old was 9-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 24 starts last year.