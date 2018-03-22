  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Athletics' Jharel Cotton has Tommy John surgery

PHOENIX -- Oakland right-hander Jharel Cotton has had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament his pitching elbow.

The Athletics say Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated Wednesday at Arlington, Texas. Cotton is to remain in Arlington until Saturday.

Cotton was 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in four spring training appearances. The 26-year-old was 9-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 24 starts last year.

