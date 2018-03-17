SPORTS
espn

Athletics RHP Jharel Cotton expected to miss 2018 season

MESA, Ariz. -- Oakland Athletics pitcher Jharel Cotton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

Cotton was diagnosed with a sprain and had a second scan taken on his elbow on Friday. Then he was told he would need Tommy John surgery. The procedure is expected to take place next week.

"It's tough. I'm missing the 2018 season with my boys, so it's kind of hard to take. I'm trying to take it as best as I can and just get ready for the long process, the long road that's ahead," Cotton said Saturday morning at A's spring training.

The 26-year-old Cotton was expected to be in Oakland's starting rotation this season after going 9-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 24 starts as a rookie in 2017.

He pitched four times this spring, with a 3.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings.

"Unfortunate. Just of him having to go through what a lot of guys have to go through,'' A's manager Bob Melvin said. "But we felt like he was on the cusp of really coming into his own, and it's going to be delayed a year, unfortunately."

The A's figure to go into the 2018 season with Kendall Graveman, Sean Manaea and Daniel Mengden in the rotation. They are still evaluating other starters, but Cotton's loss means more decisions for the rotation and for a possible long reliever.

Right-handers Paul Blackburn and Andrew Triggs have also made starts in spring training games, as has prized prospect A.J. Puk, a lefty.

"There's a trickle-down to the Cotton effect,'' Melvin said. "It was looking like he would be in our rotation, for sure. Someone else is going to have to step up as far as that goes. Once we decide the five, then we'll take a look at who our length would be."

Manaea said losing Cotton hurts.

"He's going to come back, and hopefully things will work out and not have too many setbacks," Manaea said. "Losing him is a pretty tough blow, but I know we've got guys that are going to step up and perform.''

Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbjharel cottontommy johnsurgery
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury after collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Show More
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos