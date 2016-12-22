CHRISTMAS

Baron Davis, Marshawn Lynch join Black Santa in Oakland

Barron Davis and Marshawn Lynch pose with Black Santa at Lynch's Beast Mode store in Oakland, Calif. on Dec. 22, 2016. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There are still three days until Santa makes his grand arrival around the world, but Thursday he made a special appearance in Oakland.

Black Santa is the creation of former Warrior and NBA Star Baron Davis. The two arrived at the Beast Mode store Thursday afternoon and were welcomed by store owner and NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch.

RELATED: Marshawn Lynch to launch Beastmode in Australia

This year, Santa came to Oakland with some extra flare.

"You know we just wanted to change up the style, give him a bit of a edge," Davis told ABC7 News. "A little hip hop element, a little pop-culture elements."

Black Santa is the first character created by Davis' new media company. He says more characters are on the way.
