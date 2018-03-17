SPORTS
Chris Wondolowski takes second place in all-time MLS scoring list

ESPN staff
Chris Wondolowski moved into sole possession of second place in the all-time MLS scoring list by scoring his first goal of the season for the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Wondolowski, 35, scored stayed onside and delivered a first-time finish off the inside of the post in the 91st minute, but the Quakes still fell to Sporting Kansas City 3-2.

The striker now has 135 regular-season goals in his 14-year MLS career, moving him past Jeff Cunningham for the second-most in MLS history.

Wondolowski needs just 10 more goals to catch Landon Donovan as the league's all-time top scorer.

Saturday night's strike also pulledWondolowski into a tie withJaime Moreno for the the most goals for one MLS club. All but four ofWondolowski's goals have come with the Earthquakes.

