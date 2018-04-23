SPORTS
espn

Daryl Worley, cut by Eagles after arrest, signs with Raiders

Free-agent cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month after his arrest near the team's facility, signed with the Oakland Raiderson Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

The Eagles released Worley on April 15 following his arrest near the team facility when he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

According to NFL Network, Worley was tased during the 6 a.m. arrest after he allegedly became combative toward police. A gun was found at the scene, according to the report. He was charged with six offenses.

The Eagles had acquired Worley earlier in the offseason in a trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.

Worley, 23, has 3 interceptions, 19 passes defended, 2 sacks and 150 tackles in 31 games (25 starts) over two seasons.
