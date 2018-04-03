Durant: Thompson slept through practice prior to 60-point game

Thompson's performance came during a 142-106 victory over the Indiana Pacerson Dec. 5, 2016.
"Oh, so like the [day] before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn't come," Durant said on the Bill Simmons podcast. "He just ... nobody like, you know when practice starts, it was like, 'Where the hell is Klay?' We called him, called him, called him. He didn't come to practice. He just like, just didn't come. And the next night he had 60."
"You still don't know what happened?" Simmons asked.
"Don't know what happened. I think he said, like, 'Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.' And he came out and had 60. I was like, this guy, if everybody in the world was like Klay the universe would be better," Durant said.
Thompson didn't play in the fourth quarter after scoring 40 points in the first half and another 20 in the third quarter.
It was the first 60-point game for the franchise since Rick Barry scored 64 versus the Portland Trail Blazerson March 26, 1974.
