SPORTS
espn

Durant: Thompson slept through practice prior to 60-point game

Golden State Warriorsguard Klay Thompson slept through practice the day before scoring a career-high 60 points in a 2016 game, according Kevin Durant.

Thompson's performance came during a 142-106 victory over the Indiana Pacerson Dec. 5, 2016.

"Oh, so like the [day] before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn't come," Durant said on the Bill Simmons podcast. "He just ... nobody like, you know when practice starts, it was like, 'Where the hell is Klay?' We called him, called him, called him. He didn't come to practice. He just like, just didn't come. And the next night he had 60."

"You still don't know what happened?" Simmons asked.

"Don't know what happened. I think he said, like, 'Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.' And he came out and had 60. I was like, this guy, if everybody in the world was like Klay the universe would be better," Durant said.

Thompson didn't play in the fourth quarter after scoring 40 points in the first half and another 20 in the third quarter.

It was the first 60-point game for the franchise since Rick Barry scored 64 versus the Portland Trail Blazerson March 26, 1974.

Related Video
Looking back on Klay Thompson's 60-point game
Looking back on Klay Thompson's 60-point game
December 5, is the one year anniversary of Klay Thompson's 60-point performance. Check out some of the best moments from the game.

Related Topics:
sportsespnportland trail blazeersklay thompsongolden state warriors2016indiana pacerssleptkevin durant60 pointsnbarick barryportland trail blazers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
How the Raiders got comfortable with sports betting
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Lowrie's two-run double in 7th lifts A's past Rangers 3-1
Aces have their place in Rangers-A's matchup
More Sports
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
Stolen car suspect crashes onto ranch in Hercules
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting
San Francisco advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
Palo Alto approves voluntary guidelines for Eichler neighborhoods
Show More
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos