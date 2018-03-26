SPORTS
Dusty Baker back with Giants as special adviser to CEO

Sixteen years after the Giants let him go as manager, Dusty Baker has rejoined San Francisco and will serve as a special adviser to CEO Larry Baer, the team announced Monday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dusty back to the organization," Baer said in a statement. "In addition to being one of the most beloved Giants alumni, Dusty brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to this position and I know his contributions will be felt far and wide throughout our organization."

Baker managed the Giants from 1993 to 2002. Despite a World Series appearance in 2002, the Giants did not renew Baker's contract, and he moved on to manage the Chicago Cubs before later serving in the same role with the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

As Nationals manager in 2016 and 2017, Baker led Washington to back-to-back National League East titles. But the team lost in the divisional series each year. After a five-game NLDS loss to the Cubs last year, the Nationals announced that Baker would not return in 2018.

Baker, 68, is the 14th-winningest manager in major league history, with a career record of 1,863-1,636 and nine postseason appearances.

Before his managerial career, Baker played for four major league teams over 19 seasons, including a stint with the Giants in 1984. After retiring as a player, he coached his way up the Giants ranks, serving as first-base coach and hitting coach before becoming the manager.

