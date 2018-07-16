ESPY AWARDS

ESPN to honor Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivors with Arthur Ashe Courage Award

EMBED </>More Videos

ESPN will honor the hundreds of gymnasts who spoke out about sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BRISTOL, Conn. --
ESPN will honor the hundreds of athletes who spoke out about sexual abuse at the hands of their team doctor with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on Wednesday.

The large group of athletes, which includes Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and others, was treated by Larry Nassar at his Michigan State office over the past several decades. Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and is currently serving prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Many of his victims gave emotional impact statements about their experiences with Nassar during his sentencing hearing.

"We are honored to recognize the courage of these women at The 2018 ESPYS, to acknowledge the power of their voices, and to shine a very well-deserved spotlight on what speaking up, fighting back, and demanding accountability can accomplish," ESPN's Alison Overholt said in a news release. "They have shown us all what it truly means to speak truth to power, and through their bravery, they are making change for future generations. By honoring this group who spoke out, we aim to honor all of those who are survivors of abuse."



For more than two decades, ESPN has presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to a public figure, often in the sports world, who demonstrated "strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost."

Past recipients include Muhammad Ali, Robin Roberts, the Kabul girls' soccer team, Billie Jean King, Michael Sam and the Flight 93 passengers.
The ESPYS will air live on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssexual misconductgymnasticslarry nassarESPNespy awards
ESPY AWARDS
Groundswell of support for slain Fla. coach to be honored at ESPYs
Athletes make fashion statement at 2017 ESPY Awards
VIDEO: ESPY nominees with Bay Area ties
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
More espy awards
SPORTS
The Home Run Derby and the beauty of baseball that doesn't count
San Jose Earthquakes manager Mikael Stahre defends controversy filled substitutions
Sharks captain Joe Pavelski leads after 2nd round at celebrity golf tournament
Piscotty homers to keep A's rolling in 6-2 in over Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. Trump, Russian Pres. Putin hold news conference
DMV opening up earlier at 2 Bay Area field offices
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Man accused of stealing firetruck arrested in Sacramento County
Show More
Father of 43 children found beaten inside Chicago home
Police say infant left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies
3 police officers shot in Kansas City, rifle-wielding suspect killed: Officials
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
More News