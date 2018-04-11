Golden State Warriors to face San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs this weekend at Oracle Arena, where postseason signage was quickly being put up Tuesday.More important than who they will face is whether or not the Warriors can flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12.The NBA hasn't announced if Game 1 will be played Saturday or Sunday but a schedule is expected later.ABC7 is your home for the NBA Playoffs.