A top NFL official confirmed that the league received an updated stadium proposal by the group working to keep the Raiders in Oakland.NFL Executive Vice-President Eric Grubman told ABC7 Wednesday that the league received the proposal from the Fortress Investment Group last week.That's the group led by hall of famer Ronnie Lott.Grubman says the offer was reviewed, but he refused to comment on it.In the meantime multiple sources say Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will meet with NFL owners next week during stadium and finance committee meetings in Florida.The raiders are also expected to present an update on their Las Vegas stadium effort.