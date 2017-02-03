DIRT BIKE

Honda Powersports rig tour with Supercross rider Cole Seely

Supercross comes to Oakland this weekend for a high-octane event featuring dozens of professional riders. Tour the Honda Powersports rig with rider Cole Seely and learn more about the event. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND (KGO) --
There's another super event happening this weekend at the Oakland Coliseum. Saturday supercross takes it over.

Riders will race rain or shine, but since the elements kept them from practice, racer Cole Seely gave us a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Honda Powersports rig.
