OAKLAND (KGO) --There's another super event happening this weekend at the Oakland Coliseum. Saturday supercross takes it over.
Riders will race rain or shine, but since the elements kept them from practice, racer Cole Seely gave us a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Honda Powersports rig.
Watch the video in the player above for the full tour.
Check out @coleseely14 repping @abc7newsbayarea. He'll be racing tomorrow at Oakland Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/Q3JsjKOMdS— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 3, 2017
Click here to get tickets to the Supercross event.
.@coleseely14 giving @CaseyPrattABC7 with @abc7newsbayarea an inside look at our Team Honda HRC tech truck in Oakland! #RideRed pic.twitter.com/4avgJ2ts4T— Honda Powersports (@HondaPowersprts) February 3, 2017