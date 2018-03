Jerick McKinnon to sign with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will sign former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.The signing comes on the same day that 49ers running back Carlos Hyde agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns.McKinnon, 25, hit free agency looking for a much bigger role than the one he shared as part of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.After Dalvin Cook went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, McKinnon became part of one of the best running back tandems in the league alongside Latavius Murray . From Week 5 on, McKinnon averaged 3.9 yards per rush, gaining 544 yards on 140 carries while catching 43 passes for 381 yards.His role as a pass-catching running back helped usher in a new era for Minnesota's run game that went from last in 2016 to No. 7 last season. The dual-threat back played a prominent role in the screen game and helped the Vikings maintain a steady flow of explosive plays despite Cook's absence.McKinnon thanked the Vikings' organization and his former teammates in a series of tweets Wednesday.McKinnon was a third-round selection out of Georgia Southern by the Vikings in the 2014 draft. He has averaged 4.0 yards per carry over his four NFL seasons.