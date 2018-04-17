SPORTS
espn

Johnny Cueto comes off Giants' DL to start against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Cueto was activated so he could start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

He sprained his left ankle while working out in the Giants' clubhouse on April 7 and went on the DL after going through a series of tests with the training staff.

Cueto (1-0) won his second start of the season against Seattle on April 4, allowing one run on seven hits in six innings.

He went 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA last season while battling blister issues and a right flexor tendon strain.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantsjohnny cueto
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Shohei Ohtani leaves after two ineffective innings with blister
Sharks aim for sweep of Ducks
Evan Longoria sidelined due to lingering ankle injury
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
Show More
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook facial recognition lawsuit, Air Canada lie-flat seats
Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch
More News