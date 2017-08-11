GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Kevin Durant apologizes for comments made after trip to India

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors' superstar Kevin Durant is apologizing for comments he made about his recent trip to India. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Warriors' superstar Kevin Durant is apologizing for comments he made about his recent trip to India.

VIDEO: Thrilled fans welcome Stephen Curry to China

Durant traveled to India last month as part of his charitable foundation's mission to promote the game of basketball there.

During an interview with online sports website The Athletic, Durant spoke of the conditions he witnessed, calling India a country that's quote "20-years behind in terms of knowledge and experience."

RELATED: Kevin Durant to make trip to India in effort to boost NBA footprint

Durant tweeted today that he's sorry his words were taken out of context, and saying that he's upset about how his comments came off. He also said he should've worded that better.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportskevin durantcharityNBAGolden State Warriors
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
OnScene: Zaza Pachulia receives Order of Honor from Georgian president
Kevin Durant: Wanted 'underpaid' fellow Warriors to get salaries they deserve
Warriors host Cavaliers as part of Christmas lineup
SF police officer saves life of spectator at Stephen Curry event
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Dustin Pedroia out of Friday lineup with recurring issue in surgically repaired knee
49ers offer to help replenish stolen Washington High football equipment
OnScene: Zaza Pachulia receives Order of Honor from Georgian president
Kevin Durant: Wanted 'underpaid' fellow Warriors to get salaries they deserve
More Sports
Top Stories
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
Fire at Lake Berryessa prompts evacuations
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner arrested
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Show More
California official sues EPA over records on administrator
2 found dead after tandem skydive near Lake Tahoe
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
49ers offer to help replenish stolen Washington High football equipment
More News
Top Video
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
More Video