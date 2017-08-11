Warriors' superstar Kevin Durant is apologizing for comments he made about his recent trip to India.Durant traveled to India last month as part of his charitable foundation's mission to promote the game of basketball there.During an interview with online sports website The Athletic, Durant spoke of the conditions he witnessed, calling India a country that's quote "20-years behind in terms of knowledge and experience."Durant tweeted today that he's sorry his words were taken out of context, and saying that he's upset about how his comments came off. He also said he should've worded that better.