Kevin Durant 'fine' after exiting Warriors' win late with ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors forwardKevin Durantsaid he won't miss Sunday's Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against theSan Antonio Spursafter twisting his left ankle late in Thursday night's win.

"I'm good," Durant told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "It's nothing."

Durant, who left the110-97 victoryin the fourth quarter, called it "a quick roll."

"It didn't completely turn," Durant told ESPN. "I'm fine."

Durant was checked by Warriors staff on the bench for several minutes before leaving the floor for the locker room shortly before the end of the game, which gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Warriors guardShaun Livingstonalso sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Livingston has looked a little worse but didn't sound overly concerned about either injury.

"Both sprained ankles," Kerr said. "But I think they'll be all right."

Livingston had 16 points in 20 minutes. He was 4-for-9 from the field and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Durant, who missed six gamesnear the end of the regular season because of a rib injury, finished with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting in 34 minutes, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

The Warriors are already withoutStephen Curryfor the series because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee suffered March 23.

