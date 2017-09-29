Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When the Golden State Warriors broke ground of their new home in San Francisco they had
dancing backhoes and acrobats.
Since then, crews have been hard at work and Friday we ABC7 News got an exclusive tour of the grounds and insight into what's to come at the Chase Center.
Here’s an aerial look at the @ChaseCenter construction site. @LarryBeilABC7 and I got a sneak peek today. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/YdeaiOGUer— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 30, 2017
Behind-the-scenes and in the construction zone of the @ChaseCenter. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/pSPceTkVxj— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 30, 2017
