Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF

When the Golden State Warriors broke ground of their new home in San Francisco they had dancing backhoes and acrobats. Now, hard work is paying off as the Chase Center in Mission Bay unveils some of its most visually stunning features to ABC7 Sports. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When the Golden State Warriors broke ground of their new home in San Francisco they had
dancing backhoes and acrobats.
Since then, crews have been hard at work and Friday we ABC7 News got an exclusive tour of the grounds and insight into what's to come at the Chase Center.

VIDEO: Larry Beil and Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts talk new Warriors arena
