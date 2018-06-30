SPORTS

LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens

LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual.

The basketball player arrived just hours before NBA free agency opened with the three-time champion as its most coveted prize.

RELATED: LeBron James declines contract with Cavaliers becomes free agent, sources say
Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.


It's important to note, however, that LeBron is known to spend his summers in Los Angeles at one of his two homes.

On Friday, he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to officially become a free agent.

RELATED: Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.


The Cavs can offer a five-year, $205 million max deal, while the Los Angeles Lakers have four years and $152 million on the table.

No one will know anything until 9 p.m. PST at the earliest, when the NBA free agency window officially opens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
