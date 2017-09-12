If you've watched NASCAR, they've had sponsor logos plastered all over their driver's cars and fire suits forever. This is basically found money.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a deal with Goodyear. That makes sense since the company is based in Akron, Ohio. Reports indicate it's about half the value of the Warriors deal.
The Orlando Magic have a jersey sponsorship deal with our parent company Disney. Again, there's a regional tie-in in Orlando.
The Philadelphia 76ers will wear Stubhub logos while the Milwaukee Bucks will feature Harley Davidson logos on their jerseys.
What's interesting about the Warriors' deal is that it's with Rakuten, a global brand with a company based in Japan. It shows the popularity of Golden State all over the world.
For Rakuten, $20 million a year buys this company international exposure every single game. Just for reference, that money gets you half of Stephen Curry for a season since his new deal is for $40 million a year.
Rakuten also has a similar deal with soccer powerhouse Barcelona. That is the premiere team in the Premiere League. It shows you Rakuten only wants to deal with the best of the best. And in the NBA, that means the Golden State Warriors.
Here's a look at all the teams and their jersey deals:
76ers: Stubhub
We're partnering with @Stubhub as our official jersey patch sponsor! #StubHubSixers— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2016
[ 👕 » https://t.co/RQEXl0BPUj ] pic.twitter.com/95jofobxj8
Bucks: Harley Davidson
BREAKING: @Bucks sign jersey logo patch deal with @harleydavidson https://t.co/dxLfvDjsSp pic.twitter.com/av1s0QaMPo— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 10, 2017
Cavaliers: Goodyear
FIRST LOOK: Goodyear logo on Cavaliers game jersey starting next season pic.twitter.com/JlsJzj1ME3— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2017
Celtics: General Electric
As our exclusive Data & Analytics Partner, @generalelectric will be woven into the fabric of the Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/i1IOHf7rtV— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2017
Hawks: Sharecare
This season's jerseys.— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 17, 2017
Looking good @SharecareInc! pic.twitter.com/xlQ4aKDmWE
Jazz: Qualtrics
Jazz is fifth NBA team to sign jersey ad deal. Tech firm Qualtrics buys patch. First year will promote company charity "5 For The Fight." pic.twitter.com/4RlkBbazIm— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 13, 2017
Kings: Blue Diamond
The Kings have partnered with @BlueDiamond to showcase California growers & inspire health and wellness 👌 pic.twitter.com/6eB9gpaUxr— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
Magic: Disney
This season, the @OrlandoMagic will be powered by even more magic as we join forces on the team’s official jersey! #ConnectedbyMagic pic.twitter.com/j7g13ev7Tp— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 20, 2017
Nets: Infor
NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017
Nuggets: Western Union
Our alliance with Western Union will be officially announced and streamed online at 10:45am MT. pic.twitter.com/TN8ZgTtR2m— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 1, 2017
Pistons: Flagstar Bank
Proud to partner with @Flagstar as two Michigan businesses come together with a shared vision to serve the community https://t.co/AI7NMSkkDS pic.twitter.com/ozqXZKrF0l— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017
Raptors: Sun Life
Sun Life logo will be on front left side of Raptors jersey. Sources says Sun Life will pay Raptors owner MLSE more than $5M per year. /3 pic.twitter.com/MAeLW5hH4c— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 6, 2017
Timberwolves: Fitbit
.@fitbit named “Official Wearable,” “Official Sleep Tracker” and Jersey Patch Sponsor of the Timberwolves: https://t.co/90O0GsNFzL pic.twitter.com/cV5rjK7Rvy— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 20, 2017
Warriors: Rakuten
“Rakuten is an innovative global leader that we knew would align well w/ our values & principles” -GSW President @RickWelts #WarriorsRakuten pic.twitter.com/dHoCfBiLT7— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) September 12, 2017