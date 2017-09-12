NBA

LIST: A look at the 14 NBA teams with sponsored jerseys

This is the first year that NBA teams will be allowed to sell ads on their uniforms. So far, 14 NBA teams have announced the addition of ad patches, and more may come as we get closer to the season. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
This is the first year that NBA teams will be allowed to sell ads on their uniforms. So far, 14 teams have announced the addition of ad patches (full list below), and more may come as we get closer to the season.

If you've watched NASCAR, they've had sponsor logos plastered all over their driver's cars and fire suits forever. This is basically found money.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a deal with Goodyear. That makes sense since the company is based in Akron, Ohio. Reports indicate it's about half the value of the Warriors deal.

The Orlando Magic have a jersey sponsorship deal with our parent company Disney. Again, there's a regional tie-in in Orlando.

The Philadelphia 76ers will wear Stubhub logos while the Milwaukee Bucks will feature Harley Davidson logos on their jerseys.

What's interesting about the Warriors' deal is that it's with Rakuten, a global brand with a company based in Japan. It shows the popularity of Golden State all over the world.

For Rakuten, $20 million a year buys this company international exposure every single game. Just for reference, that money gets you half of Stephen Curry for a season since his new deal is for $40 million a year.

Rakuten also has a similar deal with soccer powerhouse Barcelona. That is the premiere team in the Premiere League. It shows you Rakuten only wants to deal with the best of the best. And in the NBA, that means the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a look at all the teams and their jersey deals:

76ers: Stubhub

Bucks: Harley Davidson

Cavaliers: Goodyear

Celtics: General Electric

Hawks: Sharecare

Jazz: Qualtrics

Kings: Blue Diamond

Magic: Disney

Nets: Infor

Nuggets: Western Union

Pistons: Flagstar Bank

Raptors: Sun Life

Timberwolves: Fitbit

Warriors: Rakuten
