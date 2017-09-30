GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Denver Nuggets link arms during national anthem as Golden State Warriors return to the court at Oracle

The energy was palpable as the Golden State Warriors returned to the hardwood at Oracle Arena in Oakland Saturday for the first time since winning the championship in June. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

by Lonni Rivera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The energy was palpable as the warriors returned to the hardwood at Oracle Arena in Oakland Saturday for the first time since winning the championship in June.

Before the game, the warriors all stood for the national anthem.

Their opponent - the Denver Nuggets - linked arms. It was their way of protesting inequality.

"I think the fact that they actually stood and locked arms is basically showing their commitment to doing what's right," Warriors fan Van Jackson said.

The move is the latest in ongoing protests by professional athletes that started with former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

The NBA requires players and coaches to stand for the anthem, but is encouraging teams to address the issue with pregame speeches.

