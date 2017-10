Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney is accusing the former National Gymnastics team doctor of molestation in a Twitter post inspired by the viral 'Me Too' hashtag.Maroney accused Dr. Larry Nassar of abusing her, starting at the age of 13, saying in the post that he told her she was receiving medically necessary treatment.She says Nassar once gave her a sleeping pill, and she found herself in his hotel room. She wrote that she thought she was going to die that night.Nassar is currently awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.