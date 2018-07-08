Pistons reportedly agree to deal with Zaza Pachulia

Free-agent center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to multiple reports.
The Pistons will also waive backup center Eric Moreland, according to multiple reports.
The news of Pachulia's agreement was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.
The Pistons will be the sixth team for Pachulia, who played for the Golden State Warriors the past two seasons.
Last season he averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 69 games. He appeared in seven playoff games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds as he won a second ring with the Warriors.
Pachulia has been involved in a number of incidents with players. In the 2017 playoffs, he drew the ire of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich when he injured Kawhi Leonardby sliding underneath the Spurs star on a jump shot. And last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook accused Pachulia of trying to injure him when he landed on his leg in a game in February.
Pachulia wasn't disciplined by the NBA in either incident.
