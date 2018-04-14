SPORTS
espn

Popovich maintains perspective despite Spurs' blowout loss in Game 1

Michael C. Wright
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Gregg Popovich picked up the small bottle of Gatorade next to the mic at the lectern and took a look, before quickly questioning the need to serve as pitchman of the product after the San Antonio Spurs' 113-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

"Do I have to drink this?" Popovich asked.

"No," an official responded.

"So, it's supposed to be here?" Popovich asked again. "What if I don't like ... there's too much sugar and all that kind of stuff. I don't want to promote that."

Just as uneasy officials attempted to let Popovich off the hook, the coach waved them off jokingly, before slamming the Gatorade down on the table. The comedic sequence of events at the news conference belied the significance of the Game 1 beating the Spurs took at the hands of the Warriors to go down 1-0 in their best-of-seven series.

"Have a sense of humor, will you?" Popovich said. "Just because you got your ass kicked tonight doesn't mean you can't have a sense of humor."

Popovich finally settled into his seat, saying, "OK, what do you want? I'm so tired of this."

Then a reporter fired off the first question, asking what went wrong with the Spurs.

"They played better than we did," Popovich responded.

Another reporter then questioned Popovich's decision to assign Danny Green to cover Kevin Durant and asked how the move worked out for the Spurs.

"Did you watch the game?" Popovich asked. "What do you think? Didn't work very well. We'll have Danny grow four or five inches by Monday night, tell him to jump higher and move quicker, and we'll tell Kevin, 'Don't be so good.'"

The Spurs lost 4-0 to the Warriors last season in the Western Conference finals, and the teams meet Monday for Game 2 of this opening-round series.

Related Video
Popovich has jokes in vintage presser
Popovich has jokes in vintage presser
Gregg Popovich entertained the media like only he can after the Spurs' blowout loss in Game 1 vs. Golden State.
Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorsgregg popovichkevin durantnbanba playoffsdanny greensan antonio spurs
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Disjointed Spurs no match for revamped Warriors' lineup
Draymond Green: Warriors 'know what it takes' to win in playoffs
Warriors reassert dominance in playoff-opening blowout of Spurs
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Body found in Russian River in Geyserville
Suspect arrested after San Francisco hit-and-run
Kane-led Sharks aim for 2-0 series lead vs. Ducks
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
Show More
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
US strike in Syria targets military, chemical weapons sites
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
Warriors say Curry progressing, will be reevaluated in 1 week
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
More News