  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SPORTS
espn

Rashaan Melvin leaves Colts for Raiders in free agency

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin signed with theOakland Raiderson Friday.

Terms were not disclosed. It's a one-year, $6.5 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Melvin fills a big need for the Raiders, who released cornerbacks Sean Smith and David Amerson this offseason and lost cornerbackTJ Carrieto the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Melvin is the third potential defensive starter added by the Raiders in the past two days, joining safety Marcus Gilchrist and linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who signed on Thursday.

Melvin, 28, went from being projected as the Colts' third cornerback at the start of training camp last season to replacing Vontae Davis as the No. 1 cornerback.

He started 10 games before suffering a season-ending hand injury against Tennessee in Week 12.

Melvin's aggressive style allowed former coach Chuck Pagano to shift from having left-right defensive assignments at cornerback to having Melvin shadow the opposing team's best receiver.

Melvin, who has played at least 10 games in a season only twice in his five years in the NFL, had three interceptions and 13 passes defended last season.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
sportsespnnflrashaan melvinoakland raidersindianapolis colts
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos