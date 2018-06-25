SPORTS
Sharks decline to give qualifying offer to D Dylan DeMelo

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have declined to issue a qualifying offer to defenseman Dylan DeMelo, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Sharks announced Monday that the team gave qualifying offers to forwards Tomas Hertl and Chris Tierney. Those two will become restricted free agents in July, giving San Jose the option to match any offer from another team or get draft-pick compensation.

The 25-year-old DeMelo played 63 games last season on San Jose's third defensive pairing. He had no goals and 20 assists.

Hertl was one of San Jose's top forwards last year with 22 goals and 24 assists. He added six goals and three assists in 10 playoff games and is in line for a long-term deal.

Tierney had career highs with 17 goals and 23 assists last season.
