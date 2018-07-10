SPORTS
Sources: Damion Lee, future brother-in-law of Stephen Curry, to Warriors

Chris Haynes
LAS VEGAS -- Free-agent guard Damion Lee has reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell ESPN.

Lee, the future brother-in-law of Warriors star Stephen Curry, will sign a two-way contract, sources say. Lee is engaged to Curry's sister, Sydel.

Golden State has been in search of youth, athleticism and shooting at the wing spot and Lee checks all those boxes.

The 6-foot-6 wing played most of the 2017-18 campaign for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the back-to-back NBA champions. He was called up late in the season by the Atlanta Hawks and after completing two consecutive 10-day contracts, he was signed for the remainder of the season. In his 15 games with the Hawks, he averaged 10.7 points in 26.9 minutes a game.

Lee went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016.
