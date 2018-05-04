SPORTS

Sports anchor and reporter Mike Shumann resigns from ABC7

Mike Shumann (KGO-TV/ABC7 News)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mike Shumann, ABC7 sports anchor and reporter, has announced his resignation from the company.

Two weeks ago, Shumann admitted to taking a jacket belonging to an employee of the Golden State Warriors while on assignment in San Antonio.

Shumann released the following statement:
"It is with sadness that I announce that ABC7 news and I have decided to amicably part ways after 24 years together.

I regret any embarrassment I have caused the station. My recent actions do not reflect the high standard of conduct expected at KGO. Nor do they represent the integrity with which I have conducted my professional sports and broadcast careers.

I have nothing but great memories working here and covering four World Series, three Super Bowls, three NBA championship runs, a Stanley Cup and two U.S. Opens.

I want to wish the station and all my fantastic colleagues at ABC 7 the best as they move forward. It has been my pleasure to work with you.

I also want to thank all the great viewers that have supported me over the years through thick and thin. It has been a great run from a Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers to riding in parades with other World champs here in the City by the Bay. As a 40 year resident I am humbled by the support and will never forget how fortunate I have been to ride the wave of Bay Area greatness.

Hope to see you down the road.

Very truly yours,
Mike Shumann"

ABC7's President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski released this statement Friday afternoon:

"We thank Mike for his 24 years with the KGO team and wish him all the best."
