Stephen Curry eyes Hawks-Warriors on Friday for return, sources say

The two-time MVP will have his right ankle re-evaluated on Tuesday. If the evaluation reveals enough progress and there are no unforeseen setbacks from this point to Friday, the sharpshooter intends to play after missing the past five games, sources said.
Curry will have two full days of practice and a shootaround before Friday's game. Golden State is 2-3 in his absence.
The timetable on a return for Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (hand) appears to be a little further out, sources said.
Curry tweaked his ankle on March 8 at home while playing the San Antonio Spurs. It was his fourth ankle injury of the season. He did not travel with the club for its three road contests. He has instead remained in the Bay Area with the team's head performance therapist, Chelsea Lane, to receive around-the-clock treatment.
The defending champs have been ultra-cautious in their handling of Curry. He has had a history of ankle issues and although his latest scare was not considered serious, the Warriors wanted to give him ample time to recover with the postseason around the corner.
The Warriors are 13-8 when Curry has been sidelined this season, compared to 40-10 when he's in the lineup.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a shade under 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.
Golden State is 53-18, 3 games back of the Houston Rockets for the top spot in the Western Conference standings.
