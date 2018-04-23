SPORTS
espn

Stephen Curry signs broad production deal with Sony Pictures

LAS VEGAS -- Two-time NBA MVPStephen Curry is heading to Hollywood in a big way.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects.

A news release states Curry and the company he has co-founded, Unanimous Media, will have their production headquarters on the Sony backlot in Culver City, California.

The projects developed by Curry's company will focus on family, faith and sports themes.

No specific projects were announced Monday, but Curry said in a statement he wants to use the deal "to affect the world positively."

Curry and the Warriors have a 3-1 lead in their first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsonygolden state warriorsstephen currynba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
GM John Lynch says 49ers remain in contact with Eric Reid
John Lynch: Reuben Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman
TV anchor Mike Shumann allegedly stole Warriors staffer's jacket
No-hitters like Sean Manaea's will become rarer and rarer
More Sports
Top Stories
Gas leak at SF homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Toronto police say 9 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
Oakland residents demand repeal of rental housing act
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Show More
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas
EXCLUSIVE: Teenage boy says pit bull attacked him in San Francisco
Union City man allegedly killed by wife previously arrested for domestic violence
Court rejects copyright suit over monkey selfies
More News